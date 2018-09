× Blockbuster Blake talks movie sequels, Oscars considerations, favorite movie stars

Blake Stubbs joins The Matt Bubala Show as Esmeralda Leon and Jon Hansen fill in. They talk about movies that are out, soon to be out and what movies would be good Oscar contenders. They discuss a review of the new movie, Predator. What movies should not or should definitely be granted a sequel? The crew also discusses the concept of motion smoothing and much more!