Wintrust Business Lunch 9/14/18: Chatty Cathy vs Talkative Tony, Fielding Counter Offers, & Open House Chicago 2018

Rounding out the week, Steve Bertrand and Andrea Hanis kicked the show off with quite the question: “who talks more, men or women?” The two shared their answers (inspired by a recent study) but also covered some of the other headline business stories from in and around the city this week. Tom Gimbel jumped on the program to help potential employees navigate counter offers in the job market, Eric Rogers previewed this year’s Open House Chicago featuring 250+ sites, and Front Row Phyllis looked around to see what kind of entertainment is going on in the coming weeks.