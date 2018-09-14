× WGN Nightside w/ Amy Guth & Dometi Pongo | 9/13/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Amy Guth and Dometi Pongo talk about the many effects of natural disasters as we follow Hurricane Florence and the east coast; Producer CaSera aka DJ Ca$h Era talks about her DJ hustle and her accomplishments at this point in her career; and the current state of the news industry is discussed.

Then, Amy and Dometi speak with Tiffany Seybert, founder of Cop To Yoga, to discuss the program and the inspiration behind it. Tiffany shares the many benefits law enforcement officials have reported experiencing since participating in the program; the continued growth of the initiative; and more.

Finally, Social Change Film Fest Board Member, Adrienne Irmer, joins Amy and Dometi in the studio to share information about the upcoming 7th Annual Film Festival. While discussing the festival, Adrienne also talks about The Liberty Project and its mission to address the root causes of societal ails for members of society that have been previously incarcerated.