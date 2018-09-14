Travel writer Peter Fleming (1907 - 1971), brother of Bond creator Ian Fleming, at home with his wife, English actress Celia Johnson (1908 - 1982) and their daughter Lucy, 1955. Original Publication : Housewife Magazine - pub. 1955 (Photo by George Konig/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
This Year’s Nominees for The Toy Hall of Fame Are…
Travel writer Peter Fleming (1907 - 1971), brother of Bond creator Ian Fleming, at home with his wife, English actress Celia Johnson (1908 - 1982) and their daughter Lucy, 1955. Original Publication : Housewife Magazine - pub. 1955 (Photo by George Konig/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)