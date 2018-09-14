× The Story Behind The Yoda Statue

The famous Yoda statue at Presidio Park in San Francisco is a selfie destination for all Star Wars fans. We get the behind-the-scenes story about the sculpture directly from the artist himself, Lawrence Noble, who fills us in about the origin of the statue and how it came to the attention of George Lucas. Lawrence has great stories about his Star Wars works and other celebs who own his artwork, including Peter Jackson and the recently-passed legend Burt Reynolds. Now you can watch Han make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs at home! The digital version of Solo: A Star Wars Story was released this week. Join us as we review some of the special features and deleted scenes.