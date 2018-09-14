× The Opening Bell 9/14/18: How Will Florence Impact The Markets?

All eyes are on Hurricane Florence this week as it inches it’s way towards making landfall, so Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kinsgivew Asset Management) broke down what will be the biggest factors to rebuilding the towns and neighborhoods from an economic standpoint (pnolte@kingsviewam.com). Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com)then looked at the airline industry being impacted by the hurricane and a follow up on the trend of raising passenger bag fees.