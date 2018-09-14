× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.14.18: Hurricane Maria and the number 3,000, Hurricane Florence, the Jason Van Dyke jury, “Fear”

John Williams revisits Thursday’s conversation on race and its impact on the Jason Van Dyke trial verdict. Listeners call in, trying to make sense of it, too. Then, John gives you day three of his review of best-seller Fear: Trump in the White House by Bob Woodward. Plus, he wants to know how a mileage tax proposal could be implemented in Illinois; so do our listeners calling in. And, in order to make sense of and verify the findings of 3,000 dead following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, John calls on Dr. Satchit Balsari, who has been conducting studies on that at the Harvard FXB Center for Health and Human Services. Alice Melott, a resident of Wilmington, North Carolina describes the last 24 hours in preparation for and endurance of Hurricane Florence. And, finally, the John Williams Show gives you “Fun Things to Do This Weekend” and Bright Side of Life!