Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

The John Williams NewsClick: Bill Daley is running for mayor of Chicago

Posted 12:18 PM, September 14, 2018, by , Updated at 12:02PM, September 14, 2018

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2013 file photo, Former White House chief of staff William Daley, then a candidate for governor, speaks with supporters in Springfield. On Monday, Sept. 16, 2013, Daley abruptly dropped out of the race for governor signaling he wasn't sure he wanted to devote time to a long, hard campaign followed by at least four years in office. The decision leaves Gov. Pat Quinn unchallenged in the Democratic primary next March, unless another candidate makes a late entry into the race. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)