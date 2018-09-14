Jason Van Dyke, second from right, a Chicago police officer charged with murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald, walks out of Cook County Jail in Chicago with his father, Owen, right, after posting bond Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, following a court hearing where a judge ruled he won't be jailed for giving interviews in violation of his bail terms. Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
The Chicago Way (09/14/18): Kasso reports from the courthouse as the Van Dyke trial gets under way
The Chicago Way: BSB On the Street, Episode 12 (09/13/18): John Kass reports from outside the Cook County Courthouse at 26th & California during the jury selection of the Jason Van Dyke, talking to protestors about their idea of justice and what happens if they don’t get the outcome they want. John also talks to a courthouse worker/mother, who lost her son to gun violence, about the atmosphere at in the court. Plus, Kasso goes behind the spin on the latest batch of candidates for Chicago mayor.