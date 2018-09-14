× The Chicago Way (09/14/18): Kasso reports from the courthouse as the Van Dyke trial gets under way

The Chicago Way: BSB On the Street, Episode 12 (09/13/18): John Kass reports from outside the Cook County Courthouse at 26th & California during the jury selection of the Jason Van Dyke, talking to protestors about their idea of justice and what happens if they don’t get the outcome they want. John also talks to a courthouse worker/mother, who lost her son to gun violence, about the atmosphere at in the court. Plus, Kasso goes behind the spin on the latest batch of candidates for Chicago mayor.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3546248/3546248_2018-09-14-030148.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here