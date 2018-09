× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.14.18: I’m still fat on the inside

It’s Friday! Hurricane Florence has made landfall and is going to be causing devastation all weekend. Our thoughts and prayers to everyone there. Gina Yashere cracked us up. Dean Richards talks Kevin Hart. Steve Stone talks White Sox baseball and Troy Murray is excited for Blackhawks training camp. Coach Fitz is pumped for Akron and Lou Manfredini tells Dave he needs to stain his deck this weekend.