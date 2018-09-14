× Sarah Tuohy’s sweet approach to football for the Chicago Bears

Did you know that the Chicago Bears had their very own baker? Neither did we. Sarah Tuohy joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about how she got started baking for the Bears, her delicious treats, her blog, and much more.

Check out Sarah’s blog here: Baking for the Bears.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.