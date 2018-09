× Ryan Burrow on Hurricane Florence: “The wind is picking up and the rain is coming down”

WGN’s Ryan Burrow joins Bill and Wendy over the phone. Ryan gives us a late-morning update on what’s going on in North Carolina with Hurricane Florence.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.