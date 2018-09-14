× Roeper Reviews: “A Simple Favor,” “The Predator,” “Slice,” and “The First,”

Roeper Reviews, Week of September 14th, 2018:

“A Simple Favor” -A mystery thriller starring Henry Golding (fresh off his star turn in “Crazy Rich Asians”), Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.



“The Predator” -Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn and Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”) star in the fourth installment of the “Predator” horror franchise.



“Slice” -Chicago’s own Chance Bennett aka Chance the Rapper plays a former delivery person for a Chinese restaurant who also happens to be a werewolf in this horror comedy that was filmed in Joliet in 2016.



“The First” -Hulu limited series from the creator of “House of Cards.” Sean Penn plays a veteran astronaut leading the first manned flight to Mars. (It’s set in the year 2033).



