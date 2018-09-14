× Rick Wilson: “We’re on the longest sugar high in American History.”

Rick Wilson joined the Steve Cochran Show to talk about his upcoming to Chicago for the Lincoln Forum and his book “Everything Trump Touches Dies.” Rick is a seasoned Republican political strategist and infamous negative ad-maker. Rick is coming to Chicago for the Lincoln Forum on Wednesday Sept. 19th from 5:30-7:30pm. Rick will discuss his new book and sign copies of it. It should be a very lively (and timely) conversation! Limited tickets are still available at LincolnForum.org