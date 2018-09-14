× Programmer Richard Knight of the 36th Annual Reeling Film Festival: “Visibility is always important”

Dave Hoekstra talks with Richard Knight, feature programmer of the Reeling Festival, the long-running LGBTQ+ film festival that’s been a Chicago cultural fixture since 1981. Knight gives a preview of some of the festival highlights and discusses what it means for these communities to be represented in media; Writer, producer, and actress Lisa Cordileone talks about her film Freelancers Anonymous, how the process of independent film making has changed, exploring issues on multiple platforms, and more.