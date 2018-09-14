× Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas on his Policies for the city if he wins, and he Addresses Extensively the Sexual Abuse case of Marvin Lovett and the Criticism over his Response

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with an extensive interview of mayoral candidate Paul Vallas. The former Superintendent of CPS schools, Mr. Vallas addresses education, crime and economic development of the city. He reflects on Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s possible entry into the race and most importantly, he answers questions more than ever before about the Chicago Tribune Front page report on pedophile Marvin Lovell whose sexual abuse of students apparently never got addressed while Vallas was Superintendent of Schools. His opponents accuse of not responding adequately to the issues raised, but here, Paul talks for 17 minutes about that very matter! An interview you do not want to miss….. Tune in!