× Make-A-Wish Foundation Illinois has a walk coming up on September 30th

Stephanie Springs, CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation Illinois, and an amazing group of kids and their families joined the Steve Cochran Show ahead of the Walk & Run for Wishes event taking place Sunday, September 30 at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village. It’s a fun event for families, as participants are encouraged to wear a costume and turn their steps into life-changing wish experiences for children with life-threatening medical conditions. The family walk and timed 5K run includes entertainment, music, refreshments, and prizes.