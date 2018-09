× Logan LaHive – Managing Director – Techstars Chicago

In episode 266, Techstars Chicago managing director Logan LaHive joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to share their passion for helping entrepreneurs succeed. On October 4th, Techstars Chicago Demo Day will feature 10 amazing startups as they pitch their companies and are welcomed by the local budding tech community.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.