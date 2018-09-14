“Kevin Owens’ Malaise,” Episode 86, September 14, 2018
A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.
Will All In change WWE? Will AOC change the democratic party?
Hell In A Cell is this Sunday. According to reporting from The New York Times, the U.S. is holding 12,800 migrant children in detention. There were 2,400 children in custody in May 2017.
Read Chris’ piece on The Washington Post “The women wrestlers of WWE have created a movement. Is it built to last?”
We are Kevin Owens in 2018.