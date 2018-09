× JetBlue CEO Responding to Raising Bag Fees

Steve Grzanich and Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) recapped their conversation from last week when Brian reported on JetBlue raised it’s bag fees and this week Brian had the opportunity to sit down with the airline’s CEO to learn about the the reasoning behind it. The two also touched on the impact Hurricane Florence could have on the rest of the scheduled flights around the country.