× Harvard Faculty Member Dr. Satchit Balsari on the number 3,000: “At least one-third of those deaths were because of interrupted access to healthcare”

Harvard FXB Center for Health and Human Rights Faculty Member Dr. Satchit Balsari joins John Williams to explain how his team calculated the death toll number following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. That’s following President Trump’s tweet, denying that 3,000 is that number.