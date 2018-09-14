In this May 29, 2018 photo, Yahir Garcia receives one of his two daily treatments for asthma at a medical center in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Garcia is one of many that doctors say are struggling to breathe asthma cases in the U.S. territory spike in the aftermath of the Category 4 storm, raising concerns about deteriorating health conditions on an island struggling to prepare for a new hurricane season. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Harvard Faculty Member Dr. Satchit Balsari on the number 3,000: “At least one-third of those deaths were because of interrupted access to healthcare”
Harvard FXB Center for Health and Human Rights Faculty Member Dr. Satchit Balsari joins John Williams to explain how his team calculated the death toll number following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. That’s following President Trump’s tweet, denying that 3,000 is that number.