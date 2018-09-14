× Hangin’ with comedian Sarah Colonna

Stand-up comedian, actress, and New York Times bestselling author Sarah Colonna stopped by the Bill and Wendy show. Sara talks about her Netflix series “Insatiable” and its success, her punter/husband Jon Ryan, Norm Macdonald’s controversial comments, who she would like to work with, her appearances at Zanies, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.