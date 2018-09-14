× Decider.com’s Meghan O’Keefe on Julie Chen’s return to TV, Les Moonves and CBS, The Emmys, & More

Meghan O’Keefe, Deputy Editor at Decider.com, joins the Bill and Wendy show. They talk about Julie Chen’s support of husband Les Moonves during her ‘Big Brother’ sign-off, why the Emmys are on a Monday this year, Aaron Paul joining “Westworld,” and much more.

