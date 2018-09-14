× City Club of Chicago: J.B Pritzker & Juliana Stratton

September 14, 2018

J.B Pritzker & Juliana Stratton

J.B. Pritzker

JB Pritzker has spent his life standing up for Democratic values, fighting for social and economic justice, and expanding opportunity for people all across the state of Illinois.

Just a few years ago, Illinois was way behind in the creation of technology jobs, so JB spearheaded the effort to build 1871, a non-profit small business incubator.

A national leader in early childhood education, JB has worked for decades to improve the lives of at-risk children by helping to create and expand early learning programs. As a result of his work, JB was asked by President Obama in 2014 to help organize the White House Summit on Early Childhood Education.

JB helped support the Center on Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern University, which has become a national leader in reversing miscarriages of justice and helping the falsely accused prove their innocence. JB also served as Chairman of the Illinois Human Rights Commission, the state’s civil rights court.

JB and MK, his wife of 24 years, are the proud parents of a daughter, Teddi (15), and a son, Donny (13).

Juliana Stratton

State Representative Juliana Stratton has been serving the public, solving problems, and fighting for what’s right throughout her career. As a state representative for the 5th District, Stratton has worked to reform our criminal justice system, raise the minimum wage, and protect a woman’s right to choose.

As the Director of the Center for Public Safety and Justice at the University of Illinois at Chicago, she worked to build trust between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve. She graduated with a B.S. from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a J.D. from DePaul University and is a proud former delegate at the Illinois Women’s Institute for Leadership.

Stratton was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago and currently resides in Bronzeville.