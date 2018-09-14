× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.14.18: Delicious Friday

It’s Friday, the end of the week! Bill and Wendy check back in with WGN’s Ryan Burrow about what’s going on in North Carolina with Hurricane Florence. Comedian and New York Times best-selling author, Sarah Colonna, drops by to talk about her upcoming appearances at Zanies and her Netflix series “Insatiable.” Meghan O’Keefe, Deputy Editor from Decider.com, tells us what’s new in TV news. And is there a baker in the house? Sarah Tuohy, the baker for the Chicago Bears, joins us in the studio for the first time.

