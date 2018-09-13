× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/13/18: $1,400 iPhones, Weathering “Financial Hurricanes”, & Gentleman’s Farms?

Steve Bertrand was off today so Jon Hansen stepped in to chat with Ian Sherr and recapped the product announcement of new (even more expensive) iPhones, Bill Geiger eased the worries about the “financial hurricanes” that are on the horizon for many, and Dennis Rodkin explained why so few people are taking out mortgages in Illinois but also shed some light on what “Gentleman Farms” are and why they are in the suburbs.