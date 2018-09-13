× WGN’s Ryan Burrow on tracking the path of Hurricane Florence

As Hurricane Florence closes in, Bill and Wendy speak to WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow, who is in Fayetteville, North Carolina. They talk to Ryan about Florence’s projected path, preparations for the storm, how it compares to other hurricanes that have hit the area, and more.

