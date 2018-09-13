Fishermen launch a boat as they attempt to recover their haul-seine fishing net, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Virginia Beach, Va., as Hurricane Florence moves towards the eastern shore. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow reports from North Carolina: Volume of water matters most in this hurricane
Fishermen launch a boat as they attempt to recover their haul-seine fishing net, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Virginia Beach, Va., as Hurricane Florence moves towards the eastern shore. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WGN Radio Reporter Ryan Burrow gives John an update on preparations in North Carolina for Hurricane Florence. And, as hotels book up in the Carolinas and Virginia, Ryan tells John how he’s sought open rooms.