Thought Leader Greg Warsek: Opportunity Zones in Chicago Could Become, "Game Changers"

Bringing 5,000 jobs to any city would have a significant impact, and that’s what Salesforce could bring to Chicago, but of course at a cost that could jolt the downtown commercial real estate market. Steve Grzanich and Greg Warsek (SVP & Sr. Regional Manager for the Chicago Market for Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank) discussed this along with the CRE opportunity zones in Chicago and how blockchain might be shaking things up around the industry on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation.