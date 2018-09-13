× The Mincing Rascals 09.13.18: Jason Van Dyke jury, hotel labor unions, a mileage tax, Hurricane Maria, Chicago Mayoral Race 2019

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Patti Vasquez and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. They start by discussing the jury selection in the Jason Van Dyke trial, and the impact its demographic will have on the verdict. They then go on to discuss ways the hotel labor union strike has worked well for the employees this week. The Rascals debate the mileage tax that Governor Rauner’s newest attack ad on JB Pritzker highlights. And, they pick their favorites in the Chicago mayoral race. Finally, the Rascals try to understand President Trump’s self-praise for relief efforts after Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Justin recommends seeing Weezer tonight at Riot Fest