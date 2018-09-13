× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.13.18: Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Maria relief, Jason Van Dyke jury, Bob Woodward

John Williams invites WGN Radio Reporter Ryan Burrow to give a fresh update on preparations for Hurricane Florence. Then, John and listeners evaluate President Trump’s claims of A+ recovery efforts to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit last year. Locally, John discusses the complete jury of the Jason Van Dyke trial with Jury Consultant Dave Zehner, who describes the impact of jury demographic on a verdict. John also wants to know your opinion on that topic. Finally, he provides you part two of his review of Bob Woodward’s Fear: Trump in the White House.