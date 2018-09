× “Teatro ZinZanni” Is Coming to Chicago’s Cambria Hotel!

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: From the exciting new show happening at the Cambria Hotel here in Chicago we welcome Norman Langill (Founder and Creative Director) to discuss “Teatro ZinZanni”!

