Steve Cochran Full Show 09.13.18: Is turnout affected by hate of a candidate?

It’s Thursday so you know we talked a little politics. Or a lot. Chuck Todd, Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein all weigh in. Chuck is also pretty pleased with his Green Bay Packers. Coach Q and Brian Campbell joined the show to talk about Blackhawks Training Camp this weekend. Greg Flamm brings in some old stuff worth money. Frank Fontana is in a beam phase and David Hochberg looses it.