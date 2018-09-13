× Second Annual Excellence Gala Is Coming To Light Up Your Tastebuds!

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: Yes! It’s time for delicious food and so much more with the The Charlie Trotter Project’s Second Annual Excellence Gala happening on Oct. 27th from 5:30-9:30pm at Revel Fulton Market – We bring on Executive Director Derrek Hull.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER