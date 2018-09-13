Roe Conn Full Show (9/13/18): Izzy Idonije plays #NewsOrRuse, Roeper Reviews, and more…

Posted 10:04 PM, September 13, 2018, by , Updated at 10:17AM, September 14, 2018

Anna Davlantes, Izzy Idonije, & Roe Conn

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, September 13th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has the latest on the jury selection in the trial of Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke, Showtime’s Mark McKinnon talks about the new season of “The Circus,” Tom Skilling looks at the latest storm data from Hurricane Florence, director James D. Stern dives into his new documentary “American Chaos,” the Top Five@5 features Norm Macdonald try to explain some of his recent comments about Louis C.K. & Rosanne Barr, Richard Roeper reviews: “A Simple Favor,” “The Predator,” “Slice,” and “The First,” and Izzy Idonije plays #NewsOrRuse.

