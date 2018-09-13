× Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas, 10th Annual Woman’s Power Lunch, The Charlie Trotter Project & Second Annual Excellence Gala, Befriending Your Pharmacist, School Safety and The Cartoon Roundup | Full Show (Sept 13th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: We welcome Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas to discuss what changes he wants to bring to the city and what aspects of the Mayors race come into question. Then, it’s time for the 10th Annual Woman’s Power Lunch so we bring on Norma Peterson to tell us all about it. And yes! It’s time for delicious food and so much more with the The Charlie Trotter Project’s Second Annual Excellence Gala happening on Oct. 27th from 5:30-9:30pm at Revel Fulton Market. We bring on Executive Director Derrek Hull. Then, it’s important to befriend your Pharmacist to be up to date on medical knowledge to help you and your family so, Patti V regular Dr. Charles Turck joins the show. Moving on, School Safety is an important concern so John O’Malley (Former Chief Deputy US Marshal) gives us some helpful tips. And finally, we have The Cartoon Roundup with Chicago Tribune Political Cartoonist, Scott Stantis.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER