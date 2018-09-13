× Kick Off the Fall Season Right with The Fulton Market Harvest Fest

Dane is joined ‘on the road’ with Chef Stephanie Izard to talk to Dane about her event, the Fulton Market Harvest Fest, coming up all this upcoming weekend. It will feature not only great food but also some great music as well. The Fulton Market Harvest Fest brings together the country’s best chefs, fantastic craft beer, live music and Chicago’s best restaurants for a weekend of culinary fun. There will be special charity dinners, food and beverages classes, cooking demonstrations and neighborhood street fest. Proceeds from the fest will benefit a variety of charities such as Pilot Light, Greater Chicago Food Depository, and Share Our Strengths. There is fun for the whole family so don’t miss out!