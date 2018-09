× Judd Marcello – CMO – Cheetah Digital

In episode 265, Cheetah Digital CMO Judd Marcello joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk about how being the Chief Marketing Officer of a marketing company can be the perfect scenario. That is, if you do it as well as Judd does it.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.