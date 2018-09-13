× Is ‘The American Bystander’ the last great humor magazine?

Michael Gerber, the publisher of the humor magazine, “The American Bystander,” joins Justin to talk about his goal of bringing back the humor magazine, the challenge of producing a print magazine, how much he knew about the magazine publishing industry, what makes a great humor magazine, how the magazine has evolved since 2015, what attracts people to “The American Bystander,” the interest from younger readers and how they plan to grow.

