I'm Spiritual, Dammit: Tim Tengblad

Jenniffer Weigel interviews Tim Tengblad – who spent 35 years as a Lutheran Pastor and received his “Masters of Divinity”. Pastor Tim discusses the misinterpretations in the Bible about many teachings of Jesus, and the misconceptions about psychics and mediums. He also shares the “3 common threads” in all religions and the importance of embracing the “God love” from within. #spirituality #imspiritualdammit #psychicsinthebible