× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 174: Week 2 Bears, NFL Preview

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns take one last look at the Bears’ 24-23 loss to the Packers. They discuss what led to the Bears blowing a 17-point halftime lead. Hoge and Jahns listen to a fiery batch of voicemails left by listeners, and then look ahead to this week’s game, the team’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. After making bold predictions and guessing the final score, the guys pick games against the spread in both college and pro football. Listen below!

