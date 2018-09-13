× Dean Richards reviews “The Predator,” “White Boy Rick,” and “A Simple Favor”

Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by the great Dean Richards. Dean just wrapped up a special assignment with Bill’s favorite, Kevin Hart. Dean talks about his experience with Kevin, Norm Macdonald’s controversial remarks, and more. He also reviews “The Predator,” “White Boy Rick,” and “A Simple Favor.”

