NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 13: The Emmy statue is seen onstage at the 69th Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement at Saban Media Center on July 13, 2017 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Dan Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter on Who Will and Who Should Win Emmys
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 13: The Emmy statue is seen onstage at the 69th Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement at Saban Media Center on July 13, 2017 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)