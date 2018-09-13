Dan Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter on Who Will and Who Should Win Emmys

Posted 1:39 PM, September 13, 2018, by , Updated at 01:46PM, September 13, 2018

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 13: The Emmy statue is seen onstage at the 69th Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement at Saban Media Center on July 13, 2017 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio he shares who he thinks will win Emmys and who should win.

Other items discussed include The First, Andrew Stanton, and Big Brother.

