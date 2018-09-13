× Comedian Marina Franklin | Homecoming Ignites One-Hour Comedy Special Taping: ‘Single Black Female’ at The Vic Theatre

She’s Single, Black and a Female.

Veteran comedian, Marina Franklin is returning home with her first live taping of a one-hour comedy special. “This is huge” Franklins states because she’s breaking barriers for black women. Not only for having the opportunity to do a one-hour show but also being able to explore the life of a single black female that’s not always represented by a single black female.

Marina has made appearances on Conan O’Brien and The Dave Chappelle Show. She’s performed at numerous comedy venues such as the Comedy Cellar in New York and BBC’s World Stand’s Up. Her on-screen work includes Conan O’Brien; Netflix’s “The Break with Michelle Wolf” and hit movie “Trainwreck”. These are only to name a few.

Much credit is given to her work in the past which has led her to bring home her one-hour special taping FREE:

September 14, 2018

The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago, IL

2 Shows: 7:00pm & 9:30pm

Must reserve tickets here

Marina holds the torch as being the first female comedian to chat with Marsha Lyles. Hear a sample of what’s making everyone laugh here: