Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.13.18: Hurricane Florence

As Hurricane Florence makes its way to towards North Carolina, Bill and Wendy speak with WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow, who is in Fayetteville, North Carolina. They talk to Ryan about Florence’s projected path, preparations, and how it compares to other storms that have hit the area. Norm MacDonald keeps putting his foot in his mouth. Norm went on ‘The View’ this morning to try to clear his name, but he just made it worse. Dean Richards joins us, and he talks about his special assignment with Kevin Hart. He also previews this week’s new films.

