Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9.13.18: Ping Pong

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about celebrities that love the game of ping pong. Then, news queen Judy Pielach makes her way into the studio. Judy thinks she can beat Bill at his own game. C’mon. We all know Bill is the ping pong champ around here. They also discussed whether or not Leslie Moonves’ departure endangers Julie Chen’s future at CBS.

