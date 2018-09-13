× Artist Sheri Smith’s collection captures jazz greats at work: “These cats needed to be documented”

Dave Hoekstra talks with teacher and artist Sheri Smith about her collection of drawings of prolific jazz singers and musicians on stage at various venues in Chicago. Over 100 pieces of Smith’s work are featured at an upcoming exhibit at the Ken Hirte Gallery (760 N. Milwaukee) starting on 10/7. Smith talks about drawing the likes of Frank D’Rone, Sonny Rollins, Jimmy Chamberlain and Patricia Barber, her creative process and what she wants to capture out of the different artists and instruments on stage, her work as a historical document of the city’s music heritage, and more.