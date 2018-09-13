Andy Ihnatko explains what you get if you spend nearly $1,500 on the new iPhone

Posted 12:25 PM, September 13, 2018, by , Updated at 12:24PM, September 13, 2018

Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Tech guru & co-host of MacBreak Weekly Podcast, Andy Ihnatko joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to break down the latest offerings from Apple including the a half-terabyte $1,499 iPhone & the hear healthy Apple Watch that can detect heart issues normally requiring a doctor’s visit.

