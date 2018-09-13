Andy Ihnatko explains what you get if you spend nearly $1,500 on the new iPhone
Tech guru & co-host of MacBreak Weekly Podcast, Andy Ihnatko joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to break down the latest offerings from Apple including the a half-terabyte $1,499 iPhone & the hear healthy Apple Watch that can detect heart issues normally requiring a doctor’s visit.
