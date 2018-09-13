× 13th Floor Chicago Haunts The Heck Out of the Studio, ‘Insatiable’ Actress Sarah Colona, “Teatro ZinZanni” Coming to Chicago | Full Show (Sept 12th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: The Halloween season is upon us so we invite Bryan Kopp (GM of The House of Torment /13th Floor Chicago) and his spooky friends to give Patti and Andrea a few scares. Then, from the popular Netflix Show ‘Insatiable’ we bring on Actress Sarah Colona. And finally, from the exciting new show happening at the Cambria Hotel here in Chicago we welcome Norman Langill (Founder and Creative Director) to discuss “Teatro ZinZanni”. All this and more!

