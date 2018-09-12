× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/12/18: Financial Match Making, Jimmy Buffet’s Weed Business, & Social Media Awareness

With much of the market’s attention fixed on the Apple product announcement today, Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage thought it would be a good opportunity to talk about financial match making and how its already been 10 years since the 2008 financial crisis. Frank Sennett shared the details behind the marijuana business Jimmy Buffet is becoming a part of with one of the Wrigley family members, and Randi Shaffer reassured Steve that teens on Facebook know that social media is manipulative, which could actually help them in the long run.